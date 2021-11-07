$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will report sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year sales of $6.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,562 shares of company stock worth $1,201,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,931,000 after buying an additional 1,610,876 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after buying an additional 7,602,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,792,000 after purchasing an additional 313,279 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,146,000 after purchasing an additional 529,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 92.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,654,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $61.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

