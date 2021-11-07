Tracey L. Mccain Sells 5,000 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $114.50 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $125.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.65.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The firm had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.16 earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,098,000 after purchasing an additional 473,445 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,321,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 407,611 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,711,000 after purchasing an additional 361,508 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,160,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,074,000 after purchasing an additional 318,833 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,453,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

