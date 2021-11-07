MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,913,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,477,000 after buying an additional 42,980 shares during the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

IIF stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.