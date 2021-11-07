Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 39.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 232,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 65,474 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in StoneCastle Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in StoneCastle Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. 19.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BANX opened at $22.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average is $21.70. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $148.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.65.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. StoneCastle Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.72%.

In other StoneCastle Financial news, Director Guy M. Arnold bought 2,000 shares of StoneCastle Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $43,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

