13,370 Shares in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,370 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Capstar Financial during the first quarter worth about $182,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Capstar Financial during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 25.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSTR shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $52,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $22.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.21 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 32.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

