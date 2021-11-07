Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 4,167 Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Separately, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $75.31 on Friday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. Argus raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

