Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559,402 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 352.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 21,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Senseonics by 97.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,266 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 258,342 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 3,569.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 62,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 84,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SENS opened at $3.83 on Friday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Research analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $755,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SENS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Senseonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

