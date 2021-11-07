Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBIV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth $45,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $762.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $4.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

