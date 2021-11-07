Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Position Reduced by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 55,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter.

RODM opened at $31.05 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05.

