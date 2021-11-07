Stifel Financial Corp Has $632,000 Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,394 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $8.94 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $519.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a current ratio of 20.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

