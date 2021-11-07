Stifel Financial Corp Has $649,000 Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $523,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $695,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,757,198. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

AVAV opened at $95.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3,171.33 and a beta of 0.38. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Imperial Capital began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.71.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

