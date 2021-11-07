Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,479 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eargo were worth $10,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EAR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Eargo by 126.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Eargo by 466.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eargo in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eargo in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Eargo by 132.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eargo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

EAR stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. Eargo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $332.14 million and a P/E ratio of -6.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.87.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. The company had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

