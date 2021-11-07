Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. On average, analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRNS opened at $12.62 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $463.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

