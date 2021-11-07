BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 477,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,102 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Luby’s were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luby’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Luby’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUB opened at $2.93 on Friday. Luby’s, Inc. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Luby’s

Luby’s, Inc operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants.

