Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $11,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 13.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 67.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $735,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $45.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director M Lynn Parrish purchased 3,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $164,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

