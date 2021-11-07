Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,787,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 44,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.54% of Verastem worth $11,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in Verastem by 67.8% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 17,019,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,038,000 after buying an additional 6,875,255 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Verastem by 2.7% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,480,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Verastem during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,482,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Verastem by 52.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,812,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 620,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,616,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verastem alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. Verastem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $497.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

VSTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.