Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Software were worth $11,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in American Software in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Software by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get American Software alerts:

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $520,584.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,163.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,704 shares of company stock worth $837,185. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on American Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.33 and a beta of 0.61. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $32.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.94%. Equities research analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 162.96%.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA).

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.