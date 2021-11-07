Geode Capital Management LLC Has $11.60 Million Stock Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 1,225.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,599 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of I-Mab worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 828.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after buying an additional 132,595 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at $3,588,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at $33,387,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at $3,405,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on IMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $61.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average of $70.36. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $32.64 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

