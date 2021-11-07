Manitex International (MNTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MNTX stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39. The company has a market cap of $127.42 million, a P/E ratio of 128.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Manitex International has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $9.62.

Get Manitex International alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Manitex International stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 3,092.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Manitex International were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.