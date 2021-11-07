Arrival (ARVL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ARVL opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. Arrival has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $37.18.

Get Arrival alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrival stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Arrival at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Arrival Company Profile

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.