Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Cara Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. On average, analysts expect Cara Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $896.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.82 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARA. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $54,627.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Charles Reilly sold 1,982 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $28,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,028 shares of company stock worth $569,148. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 86.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,344 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.87% of Cara Therapeutics worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.