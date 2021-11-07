Lear (NYSE:LEA) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $176.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LEA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered Lear from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lear from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.73.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $178.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.07. Lear has a 52-week low of $126.10 and a 52-week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lear will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.