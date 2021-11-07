The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Lowered to $131.00 at Barclays

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $138.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Clorox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Clorox from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Clorox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.22.

NYSE CLX opened at $163.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.18.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 434.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

