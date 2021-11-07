Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the retailer’s stock.

BBBY has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

