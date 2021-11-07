SVB Leerink Trims Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Target Price to $35.00

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 1.51. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $1,758,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,483.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $2,274,279.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,123 shares of company stock worth $4,451,930 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth $79,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

