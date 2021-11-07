International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 219.09 ($2.86).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 180.16 ($2.35) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 166.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 179.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101.75 ($1.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The company has a market capitalization of £8.94 billion and a PE ratio of -1.85.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.