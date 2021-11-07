Gresham House (LON:GHE) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Gresham House (LON:GHE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,253 ($16.37) target price on shares of Gresham House in a research note on Thursday.

Get Gresham House alerts:

Shares of GHE stock opened at GBX 870 ($11.37) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 896.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 892.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. Gresham House has a one year low of GBX 715 ($9.34) and a one year high of GBX 970 ($12.67). The firm has a market cap of £330.61 million and a P/E ratio of 36.10.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.