Eugene Farrell Sells 10,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $706,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Eugene Farrell sold 6,858 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $487,878.12.

On Friday, October 15th, Eugene Farrell sold 300 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $21,099.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $739,600.00.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $68.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.38. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $49.59 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. FMR LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 167,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 27,495 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

