Escape Hunt’s (ESC) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of Escape Hunt stock opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.48) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.80. Escape Hunt has a 52-week low of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 49.80 ($0.65). The firm has a market cap of £32.30 million and a PE ratio of -5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

About Escape Hunt

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape the room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

