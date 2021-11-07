Escape Hunt’s (ESC) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of Escape Hunt stock opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.48) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.80. Escape Hunt has a 52-week low of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 49.80 ($0.65). The firm has a market cap of £32.30 million and a PE ratio of -5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.
About Escape Hunt
