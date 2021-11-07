Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO Sells $769,592.45 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 8,195 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $769,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

George P. Sakellaris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ameresco alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, George P. Sakellaris sold 1,646 shares of Ameresco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $119,203.32.

On Tuesday, September 7th, George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of Ameresco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,014,777.92.

Ameresco stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ameresco by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMRC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.