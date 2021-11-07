Edward T. Tilly Sells 7,500 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CBOE opened at $133.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.38 and a 200 day moving average of $119.51. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.55 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.46.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

