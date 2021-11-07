Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Sells $1,367,080.00 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MCK opened at $221.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $168.88 and a 1 year high of $227.81.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.80 EPS. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP raised its position in shares of McKesson by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,580,000 after acquiring an additional 129,753 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of McKesson by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 104,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $247.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.42.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.