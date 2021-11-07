Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Sells $1,367,080.00 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of MCK opened at $221.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $168.88 and a 1 year high of $227.81.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.80 EPS. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP raised its position in shares of McKesson by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,580,000 after acquiring an additional 129,753 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of McKesson by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 104,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $247.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.42.
About McKesson
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).
