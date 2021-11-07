United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $1,207,140.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total value of $1,207,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul A. Mahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $202.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.43 and a 1-year high of $216.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.87.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

