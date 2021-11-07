ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,184,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in ON24 were worth $42,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONTF. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $2,318,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $6,565,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $4,827,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 40.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $834.12 million and a P/E ratio of 13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.88.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ONTF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 32,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $655,492.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $5,542,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 827,998 shares of company stock valued at $18,006,720.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

