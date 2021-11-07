Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 252,006 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,485,938 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.04% of IAMGOLD worth $42,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2,626.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,050,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,418 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 3.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,065,937 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,254 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 10.1% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 12,356,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,946 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 45.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,637,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 509,666 shares during the last quarter. 43.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.99.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

IAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $3.25 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.47.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

