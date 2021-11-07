Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)’s share price was down 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.27. Approximately 54,290 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,755,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $37,583.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $75,149.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,881 shares in the company, valued at $658,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,824 shares of company stock worth $443,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 38.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.