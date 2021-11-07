Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.97

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.97 and last traded at $73.81, with a volume of 697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.90.

STC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.34.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2,046.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 5,503.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

