Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.43

Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.43 and last traded at $43.43, with a volume of 3865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.68. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 70.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 52,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 6.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

