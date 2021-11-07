Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.08

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.08 and last traded at $37.08, with a volume of 25 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $634.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.22.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 20.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Bell Bank acquired a new position in Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 35,685 shares during the period. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

