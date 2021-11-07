Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.08

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.08 and last traded at $37.08, with a volume of 25 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.21.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $634.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.22.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Bell Bank acquired a new position in Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 35,685 shares during the period. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alerus Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALRS)
Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.
See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.