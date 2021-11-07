World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Trading 10.1% Higher

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)’s share price traded up 10.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $239.60 and last traded at $237.89. 1,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 37,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.99.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.58. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.49, for a total value of $161,177.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.09, for a total value of $47,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,149 shares of company stock worth $1,380,112. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 565.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.