Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 166,880 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,352,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.61% of AlloVir worth $46,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 260.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 31.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 10.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40. AlloVir, Inc. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Equities analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AlloVir news, insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $36,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $54,516.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,627 shares of company stock worth $1,578,888 in the last three months. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALVR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AlloVir in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

