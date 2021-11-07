Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,472,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,621 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.33% of Inseego worth $45,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Inseego by 241.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 69,762 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inseego by 15.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inseego by 24.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 621,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 120,110 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego during the second quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Inseego by 3.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Inseego alerts:

INSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33. Inseego Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $725.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.