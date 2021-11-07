Vanguard Group Inc. Makes New $45.68 Million Investment in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,196,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,675,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 849,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,823,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MNSO opened at $16.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $35.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter. MINISO Group had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. On average, analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

