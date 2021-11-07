Fmr LLC Sells 15,200 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

SRG stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $714.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.11.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 116.98%. The business had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

