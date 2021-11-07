Fmr LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBAX. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 298.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

BBAX stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $48.28 and a twelve month high of $60.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.09.

