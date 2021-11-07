Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 26,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.36 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.54. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a negative net margin of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $25.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.