Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 508.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $74,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 280.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 452.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.53. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.25.

