Fmr LLC Takes Position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Fmr LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,387,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $862,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,201,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,967,000.

NYSEARCA FCTR opened at $36.08 on Friday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average is $34.89.

