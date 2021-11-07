Derwent London’s (DLN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Derwent London from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Derwent London has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,539.78 ($46.25).

DLN stock opened at GBX 3,408 ($44.53) on Thursday. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 2,854 ($37.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,850 ($50.30). The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. The company has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,582.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,518.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Derwent London’s payout ratio is 1.61%.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

