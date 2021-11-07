Fmr LLC Grows Stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Fmr LLC grew its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the second quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 79.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 36.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXE stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 2.06. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXE. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

